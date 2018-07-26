49ers' Will Sutton: Heading to San Francisco
Sutton signed a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, according to the 49ers' official site.
A former third-round selection in 2014, Sutton spent his first three seasons with the Bears, recording 82 tackles and seven passes defensed. After his release, he joined the Vikings last May but failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut after the preseason.
