Anderson was waived by the Bears on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Anderson signed with the Bears prior to the Week 3 game against the Redskins and had one tackle during his two games with the team. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Bucknell in 2018 and those two games were his first taste of NFL action.

