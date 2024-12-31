The Browns signed Robbins to the practice squad Tuesday.

Robbins signed with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He was unable to make Cleveland's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, and after not being able to stick with a team through most of the year, he'll end the 2024 regular season on the Browns' practice squad. Robbins could be elevated to the Browns' active roster for the regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday if Jerome Ford (ankle) is unable to play.