Akeem Dent: Officially retires
Dent has retired from playing and joined the Houston coaching staff.
Dent played six NFL seasons, three with the Falcons and three with the Texans, recording 203 tackles and three passes defensed across 90 games. He hasn't played since 2016 and was unlikely to get another opportunity with a club in 2019. He'll now operate as a defensive assistant coach for the Texans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Akeem Dent: Signing with Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Akeem Dent: Cleared of concussion•
-
Texans' Akeem Dent: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Texans' Akeem Dent: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Report: Texans to re-sign Akeem Dent to two-year deal•
-
Texans list Andre Johnson, Arian Foster as probable for Sunday•
