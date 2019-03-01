Alex Collins: Cut by Ravens
The Ravens waived Collins (foot) on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Collins was arrested Friday morning after his car crashed into a tree about a mile away from team headquarters. He previously was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, with no assurance of receiving a tender even before Friday's incident. The 24-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
