Alex Collins: Suffers broken leg
Collins underwent surgery to repair a broken leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Collins, an unrestricted free agent, was reportedly nearing a conclusion to his pending legal situation and drawing interest from multiple teams to play in 2019. The unfortunate timing of his injury now means that Collins will need to focus on returning to full health before searching for a new home in the league. The 24-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Ravens in which he logged 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns across 10 games, averaging 3.6 YPC.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jameis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Value in Jones
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Fade Bell
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Ingram
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...