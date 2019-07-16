Collins underwent surgery to repair a broken leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins, an unrestricted free agent, was reportedly nearing a conclusion to his pending legal situation and drawing interest from multiple teams to play in 2019. The unfortunate timing of his injury now means that Collins will need to focus on returning to full health before searching for a new home in the league. The 24-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Ravens in which he logged 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns across 10 games, averaging 3.6 YPC.

