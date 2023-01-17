Anthony's (undisclosed) contract with the Bears' practice squad expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Anthony was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, though he was let go as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August before joining up with Chicago's practice squad. The 26-year-old then landed on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue Oct. 2, and he finished out his rookie season on this list. Anthony will look to make his NFL debut heading into the 2023 campaign.