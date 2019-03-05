Andy Isabella: Trending towards Day 2 selection
Isabella's strong combine performance could land him in the second or third round of the upcoming NFL Draft, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Isabella's small school background led some to question how legitimate his dominant production -- 151 targets, 102 catches, 1698 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2018 -- was more of a function of his lack of competition than pure talent. Well, Isabella's dominant combine shows that he's ready for the next level even if he's undersized at just under 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds. His 4.31-second 40-yard dash tied for the best mark among receivers and he also had solid showings in the vertical jump and short shuttle. Isabella's frame may suggest that he's best used in the short area passing game or out of the slot, but he is a legitimate burner who can beat teams deep. He projects to be among the first five receivers off the board in April.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...