Andy Isabella: Trending towards Day 2 selection

Isabella's strong combine performance could land him in the second or third round of the upcoming NFL Draft, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Isabella's small school background led some to question how legitimate his dominant production -- 151 targets, 102 catches, 1698 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2018 -- was more of a function of his lack of competition than pure talent. Well, Isabella's dominant combine shows that he's ready for the next level even if he's undersized at just under 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds. His 4.31-second 40-yard dash tied for the best mark among receivers and he also had solid showings in the vertical jump and short shuttle. Isabella's frame may suggest that he's best used in the short area passing game or out of the slot, but he is a legitimate burner who can beat teams deep. He projects to be among the first five receivers off the board in April.