Antoine Brooks: Let go by Rams
RotoWire Staff
May 4, 2022
3:20 pm ET
The Rams waived Brooks on Wednesday.
Brooks played exclusively special teams during his time with the Rams in 2021. The 2020 sixth-round pick registered 29 defensive snaps across four games and made two tackles during his rookie season with Pittsburgh.
