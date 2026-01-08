Jones (knee), who remains on IR, practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Packers.

Jones appears on track to retake the field Saturday and provide depth at offensive tackle, but the Bears will first need to submit a transaction activating him from IR to the 53-man roster. Meanwhile, starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo upgraded to full practice reps Thursday and does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game.