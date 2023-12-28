Kmet (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Kmet departed in the middle of this past Sunday's win against the Cardinals due to a knee injury that so far has kept him off the practice field during Week 17 prep. He'll thus have just one more opportunity this week to mix into drills before the Bears potentially make a call on his availability ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons. An absence from Kmet would result in more snaps for fellow tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.