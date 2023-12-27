Kmet (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Kmet is dealing with a knee injury sustained during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Cardinals, in which he secured four of five targets for 107 yards despite playing just 43 percent of offensive snaps before departing. With Darnell Mooney (concussion) also absent Wednesday, Chicago becomes thin in terms of pass-catchers behind DJ Moore. Kmet will have two more chances to get on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.