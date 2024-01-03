Kmet (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

When referencing Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) Wednesday, coach Matt Eberflus noted of the duo, "they just need another day with the trainers to get ready...it's looking positive but we'll see where it is" as Sunday's season-finale versus the Packers approaches. In the Bears' Week 17 win over the Falcons, the tight end played through his knee issue, but wasn't targeted in the contest, while logging just 13 snaps.