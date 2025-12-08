Kmet caught two of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers.

Kmet was able to reel in multiple passes for the second straight game and third time in the last four contests overall. His 42 receiving yards were second on the team behind Luther Burden (67) while fellow tight end Colston Loveland posted a 4-29-1 line. Kmet will look to build off of his recent momentum when the team hosts the Browns in Week 15.