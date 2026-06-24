Bears' D'Andre Swift: Entering third season with Bears

Swift remains positioned atop Chicago's backfield alongside Kyle Monangai as training camp approaches, Mike Moraitis of SI.com reports.

Swift offers more explosiveness and pass-catching ability than Monangai, though both backs are expected to play significant roles in coach Ben Johnson's offense behind Chicago's revamped offensive line. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, Swift rushed 223 times for 1,087 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 299 yards and another score on 48 targets. The 27-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract with the Bears.