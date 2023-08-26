Mooney finished without a catch on two targets in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo.

DJ Moore had his second big play of the preseason on one of Justin Fields' two completions. Mooney got two of the six targets from Fields, including one into the end zone, in his first game since suffering a broken ankle last November. He'll presumably be the Bears' No. 2 receiver, behind Moore, when they open the season with a Week 1 home game against Green Bay.