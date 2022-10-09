Montgomery (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Minnesota.
Since making an early departure Week 3 against the Texans, Montgomery has missed one game and was unable to mix into drills until Thursday of Week 5 prep. He ended this week with back-to-back limited practices, seemingly setting himself up to return, and he indeed will be available Sunday. Montgomery's role is uncertain, though, especially after Khalil Herbert impressed in place of the former over the last seven quarters of play. On the season, Montgomery has reeled off 4.5 YPC on his 35 rushes and notched five catches (on six targets) for 38 yards, but he has yet to reach the end zone.
