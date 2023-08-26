Foreman left Saturday's preseason game against the Bills to have his chest/ribs evaluated, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Foreman split snaps with Khalil Herbert prior to his exit early in the second quarter, taking two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 11 yards. The Bears then used Roschon Johnson in the backfield for much of the second quarter, and they'll likely go to Travis Homer and/or Trestan Ebner at some point in the second half. Foreman's injury doesn't seem too serious, as he remained on the sideline with his shoulder pads on and was joking around with teammates.