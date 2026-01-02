Brisker (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Brisker was a new addition to Friday's injury report and was unable to practice. The safety's availability for Sunday's game will likely be tied to his ability to recover from whatever illness he has acquired. The 26-year-old will likely be able to suit up, but if he cannot, Elijah Hicks is next up at strong safety for the Bears' defense.