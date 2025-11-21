Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Johnson practiced in full both Thursday and Friday but must still be activated to the Bears' active roster in order to suit up in Week 12. He's an integral part of Chicago's defense, appearing in 17 games and recording 53 total tackles, eight passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 2024. If Johnson returns Sunday, he'll likely operate as the Bears' top boundary corner.