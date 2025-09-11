Johnson (groin/calf) was estimated to be a full participant at the Bears' walkthrough Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson was sidelined in Week 1 while dealing with both a groin issue and a calf injury, but he appears to be on track to return to action Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Ben Johnson was optimistic that the cornerback will be able to play in Week 2, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, but Johnson's status at practice the rest of the week will be worth monitoring.