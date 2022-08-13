site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jayson Stanley: Injures knee
Stanley (knee) was injured during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs and will not return.
Stanley's injury opens the door for BoPete Keyes, Greg Stroman, and Jaylon Jones to get extra playing time in his absence.
