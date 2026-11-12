Simmons recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Bears' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

Simmons took down Baker Mayfield for a three-yard sack midway through the fourth quarter, which was one of four sacks that the Bears recorded in Week 9. Simmons has logged sacks in back-to-back games in his first two outings with the Bears, and for the regular season, he is up to 48 tackles (26 solo), including 6.0 sacks, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across nine games.