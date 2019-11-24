Play

Horsted caught one pass for four yards in Chicago's 19-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Horsted was promoted from the practice squad for this contest, and he caught the only pass that was thrown in his direction. Even if he remains on the active roster, the Chicago offense has yet to have a tight end post 20 yards in a game, so don't expect him to be a significant fantasy option in the near future.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories