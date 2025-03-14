Jackson's contract was extended one year through 2027 by the Bears on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chicago traded for Jackson at the start of the new league year and took on the remainder of the three-year, $51-million contract that he signed with the Rams in 2024. Jackson played in just four games for Los Angeles last season after fracturing his scapula in Week 2, though he was also benched after struggling in his Week 10 return to action. The former Lion made a Pro Bowl in 2021 with his original team and is now projected to earn a starting guard spot with the coach, Ben Johnson, who was his offensive coordinator for two years in Detroit, per Garafolo.