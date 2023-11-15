Fields (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

A dislocated right thumb has kept Fields from playing in the Bears' last four games, but after putting in a full practice Monday for the first time since Week 6, he appears on track to end his streak of absences this Sunday in Detroit. According to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site, head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Fields is "progressing well" and the team plans to have him start against the Lions, though formal confirmation on the matter may not be made until after Chicago's final practice of the week Friday. Over his first six starts before exiting midway through a Week 6 loss to the Vikings with the injury, Fields completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions while accounting for 237 yards and another score as a runner.