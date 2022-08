Vildor earned a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.

During training camp, Vildor often played outside cornerback while Kyler Gordon moved into the slot when the Bears put three cornerbacks on the field. It's unlikely that Vildor matches the 781 snaps he had last year unless Gordon or Jaylon Johnson miss time. Otherwise, the likelihood of reduced snaps lowers his value from last year, when he posted 46 tackles, in IDP leagues.