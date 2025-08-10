Burns has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's preseason game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Burns will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but it could put him in jeopardy of missing the Bears' next preseason game against the Bills on Sunday, Aug. 17. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in May and is competing for a depth spot in the secondary.