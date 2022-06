Adams was arrested in Chicago on Thursday and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Adams, who joined the Bears on a one-year deal this offseason, had a license for the weapon but it wasn't registered in the state of Illinois. His court date is scheduled for Aug. 24, but it's unclear what type of discipline he'll face from the league.