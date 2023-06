Davis (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday at OTAs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Davis ended the 2022 campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, but that didn't stop him from signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears in free agency. He was still rehabbing to begin OTAs, but his return to practice Wednesday suggests he shouldn't have any limitations heading into training camp. Davis is slated to be the Bears' starting right guard in 2023.