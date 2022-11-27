Peterman will start Sunday's game against the Jets.
With Justin Fields (shoulder) inactive for the Week 12 contest, Trevor Siemian had been in line to start, but Siemian suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups will now serve as the Bears' backup quarterback. Peterman, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, thus represents a lineup option for those originally planning to utilize Siemian or who are otherwise scrambling for a signal-caller in Week 12. In 10 career regular-season appearances with the Bills and Raiders, Peterman has completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 4.2 yards per attempt and a 3:12 TD:INT.