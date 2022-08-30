Harry (ankle) is one of seven receivers on the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.
Harry is expected to miss time to start the season as he recovers from surgery that addressed a high-ankle sprain. When he returns, he'll compete for a depth role with Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe.
