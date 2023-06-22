Tonyan was "pretty involved" with the first-team offense during OTAs with the Bears expecting to use more sets with two tight ends than in 2022, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Based on June practices, it appears that Tonyan and Cole Kmet will both be on the field at the same time on many occasions. With both players being capable receivers, both should see targets, though Kmet is more likely to lead the position in snaps and targets. Although Tonyan should have production as a receiver, don't be surprised if his role is less consistent than Kmet's on a week-to-week basis.