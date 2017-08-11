Bears' Rueben Randle: Posts 18 yards Thursday

Randle caught both of his targets for 18 yards Thursday against the Broncos.

Randle played with the third-string offense, but showed some chemistry with Mitch Trubisky, as the quarterback connected with him on a pair of rollouts. He just missed scoring on his second catch, as he caught a slant inside the five-yard line before being stopped inches from the goal line. He's still far from a lock to make the final roster, but at least he's had a positive start to the preseason.