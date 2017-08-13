Bears' Rueben Randle: Placed on IR
Randle was placed on IR Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Randle was placed on IR to make room on the roster for recently signed kicker Roberto Aguayo. The veteran receiver was stuck behind a plethora of wideouts. The move hints that Randle may have even less fantasy value that previously anticipated and will likely struggle to make it onto the field this season.
