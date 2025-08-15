Bears' Shemar Turner: Resumes practicing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner (ankle) is participating in Friday's practice, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Turner suffered an ankle injury on the first day of training camp and has missed not only the last three weeks of practice, but also Chicago's preseason opener against Miami. The rookie second-round pick will have two more chances to suit up for exhibition action, first Sunday against the Bills, then during the Bears' preseason finale against Kansas City on Friday, Aug. 22.