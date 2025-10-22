Stevenson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Stevenson hurt his shoulder in the second half of this past Sunday's win over New Orleans and did not return. His DNP to begin Week 8 prep casts some concern about his status for this Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, though Stevenson will have two more days this week to return to practice. Should he be unable to play against the Ravens, Nick McCloud could be pressed into a starting role.