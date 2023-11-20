Stevenson tallied four tackles and an interception in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Stevenson has been a volatile IDP performer, as he has three games with three or fewer tackles along with three games with more than six stops. His inconsistency makes him to trust in shallow IDP leagues.
