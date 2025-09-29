Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Strong outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson intercepted a pass and posted six stops in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The interception was Stevenson's first of the season. While he has posted six or seven tackles in two of the last three games, the two contests in which he's been limited to three stops makes him a volatile IDP and difficult to trust for weekly consistency.
