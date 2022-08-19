Jones (undisclosed) caught one of two targets for four yards while returning two punts for 47 yards and one kickoff for 31 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason win over Seattle.

Jones made his NFL debut after sitting out Chicago's preseason opener. The rookie third-round pick out of Tennessee saw limited usage on offense; he played on the first series with starting quarterback Justin Fields but wasn't targeted until backup Trevor Siemian entered the game. Jones was also involved on special teams and fumbled the opening kickoff, though it was thankfully recovered by a teammate.