Jones (undisclosed) was inactive last week, but if he takes the field he'll likely see six-to-10 plays in Thursday's game against the Seahawks Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Jones returned to practice Monday, but it's unclear as to whether he'll suit up, but if he plays, the starters' snaps are expected to be limited. Coach Matt Eberflus said that some guys will see 20 plays, so the exact playing time would be determined if Jones is available.