Davis-Gaither recorded 82 total tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended, including one interception, over 17 games in 2024.

The 27-year-old filled in for the injured Logan Wilson (knee) in Cincinnati's linebacker corps, starting alongside Germaine Pratt for seven games this season. Davis-Gaither played a key role in the Bengals' defensive success late in the season, tallying 58 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble across Cincinnati's last six games. He's now set to hit unrestricted free agency after posting career highs in total tackles, passes defended and interceptions in 2024. Expect Davis-Gaither to be a sought-after name on the free-agent market for teams in need of inside linebacker help.