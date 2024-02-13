Hill racked up 51 tackles (26 solo), 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Hill ended the 2023 campaign with less tackles than in 2022, but he made noise elsewhere on the stat sheet while also tallying the first two interceptions of his NFL career. His two big-man INTs came against Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew and Vikings signal-caller Nick Mullens. Hill remains a reliable starter heading into his age-29 season, but the Bengals have some cap decisions to make, so his contract stands out as a potential option to restructure.