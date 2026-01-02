Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hill upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The defensive tackle has yet to miss a game this year despite battling a persistent ankle injury since Dec. 17, so his chances to suit up Sunday are quite high. If the 30-year-old must miss the last game of the season, McKinnley Jackson would likely see an increased amount of defensive snaps at defensive tackle alongside T.J. Slaton.