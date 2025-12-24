default-cbs-image
Carter notched five tackles (one solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, Sunday in a 45-21 victory over the Dolphins.

Carter tied for second on Cincinnati in tackles in the victory. He was responsible for Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers' first career interception, picking off the fellow rookie in the third quarter. That interception was also Carter's first as a pro.

