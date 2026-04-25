The Bengals selected Parker in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Parker (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was a tackle at Duke who was expected to move to center, not completely unlike former Duke left tackle and current Tampa Bay center Graham Barton, but the NFL obviously regarded Parker as the lesser prospect of the two. Furthermore, the Bengals already drafted a center in the fourth round when they took the distinguished Connor Lew. Perhaps the Bengals will try Parker out at guard rather than center.