Bengals' Cam Grandy: DNP with chest issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grandy (chest) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Grandy left the second half of last Sunday's win over the Dolphins due to an injury to his left collarbone. The tight end will have two more chances to attempt to upgrade his practice participation to attempt to dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Grandy cannot upgrade his participation, he will likely be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game.