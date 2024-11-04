Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Brown suffered a bruised rib in Sunday's win over the Raiders, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Brown briefly exited Sunday's win but quickly returned and went on to set career highs in carries (27), rushing yards (120) and receptions (five), totaling 157 yards and one touchdown on his 32 touches. Meanwhile, Trayveon Williams didn't handle a single carry or target as the backup. With Zack Moss (neck) now out indefinitely, according to Taylor via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown looks like a locked-in every-down back moving forward, assuming his rib injury isn't serious. The Bengals have a quick Week 10 turnaround with a road game against the division-rival Ravens on tap for Thursday night.