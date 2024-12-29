Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said following Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over Denver that Brown is dealing with a right ankle sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Brown's injury occurred late in the fourth quarter as he slid near the Broncos' goal line in an attempt to avoid the end zone in order to run time off the clock. Cincinnati was able to pull out the must-win game in OT, but Brown was ruled out before the the final points were scored. When asked about Brown's injury after the game, Taylor stated, "I just know it's an ankle sprain, we'll see from there," per Pelissero. The Bengals remain alive in the playoff race, but it's unclear if they'll have their No. 1 running back for next weekend's regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh.