The Bengals selected Lew (knee) in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

Lew broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman at Auburn in 2023 and started the final 25 games of his college career before tearing his left ACL in 2025. The injury certainly affected his draft stock to some degree because he couldn't participate in athletic testing, but he's expected to be ready for training camp. Lew is on track to serve as the backup center in 2026 behind Ted Karras, a 33-year-old who has started every game over the past four years but has just one year left on his contract.